Centre estimates 45 cr people lose ₹20K cr a year in real money gaming

New Delhi: Around 45 crore people collectively lose nearly Rs 20,000 crore every year in online money gaming, a government source said on Wednesday, as the Centre tabled the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha.

“Online gaming involving money has become a major problem for society. Every Parliamentarian has raised concerns about its ill effects. Between revenue from one-third of the industry segment and society welfare, the government has chosen society welfare,” the source said.

The proposed legislation bans money gaming in any form, including its promotion and advertising. Violations could attract imprisonment of up to three years or fines of up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Those found advertising such games face up to two years in jail or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

State governments will be responsible for acting against violators. However, players will not be penalised. “Those who play the games are victims. They will not be punished as per the Bill, but there will be action on those who provide real money gaming platforms, facilitate transaction services, etc,” the source clarified.

The Bill simultaneously seeks to encourage eSports and social gaming, sectors that form two-thirds of the online gaming industry. “There will be a budget for it, schemes and authority for their promotion. It will create job opportunities for the online gaming industry,” the source said.

Officials pointed out that several platforms attempt to pass off betting or gambling as “games of skill” to evade scrutiny. The source added, “Several online real money gaming platforms masquerade themselves as a game of skills to differentiate themselves from gambling or betting.”

The government has been working for over three years to check money gaming activities, the source said. Attempts through GST were reportedly bypassed, while an earlier proposal for a regulatory body ran into conflict-of-interest concerns. “The provisions under the Bill were taken after several complaints were received from the public and their representatives,” the source noted.

Industry bodies including the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have opposed the move.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they argued that the online skill gaming sector is valued at more than Rs 2 lakh crore with annual revenue of Rs 31,000 crore. It contributes over Rs 20,000 crore in taxes each year and, they said, is projected to grow at 20 per cent annually, potentially doubling by 2028.with agency inputs