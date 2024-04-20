Centre enacting laws bypassing democratic process: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the BJP-ruled Centre, accusing them of enacting laws by by-passing democratic processes and enforcing them on the people against their will.

Gandhi also said that "the Prime Minister's men" "haughtily" speak of changing the Constitution of India that was "written with the blood of our freedom fighters and martyrs".

"They treat the Constitution of India as an instrument of their own greed and ambition, as if it is a piece of paper," she alleged while speaking at a poll rally In Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat seeking votes for Congress candidate Benny Behanan.

She said that when she speaks of the founding principles of India being on the brink of destruction, she is told by some that a new India is being created.

"This new India that is being told to us is one where force asserts itself over righteousness and laws are enacted by by-passing the democratic process and enforced upon the people against their will," she said.

Gandhi also accused the Centre of being silent on the protests in Ladakh over the alleged Chinese encroachment there and that voices of the farmers were heard only when the elections were approaching.

"In this new nation, voices of dissent are silenced. The government harasses, accuses and imprisons those who dare to speak against it," she alleged.