Centre directs the media to refrain from publishing ‘false or manipulated’ content

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Government on Saturday issued an advisory to media outlets, television channels, digital news publishers and social media platforms, cautioning them against publishing any false or manipulated content related to the mega event in Ayodhya.



The elaborate advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said it was observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages were being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order.

The consecration ceremony or Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on next Monday will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a galaxy of political leaders, celebrities and invitees from abroad.

“Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above,” the advisory stated.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting drew attention to certain provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology Rules, 2021 pertaining to the digital media ethics code.

The Ministry recalled that it has issued advisories from time to time for television, print, and digital media to adhere to applicable norms and regulations, especially in matters related to public order, factual accuracy of information being published or broadcast and communal harmony among various religious communities of India.

Ayodhya is witnessing a robust security arrangement, especially tailored for the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The elaborate five-tier security measures involve 550 Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos and 35 Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, strategically positioned in Ayodhya.With the ceremony set to attract several VVIPs, including Prime Minister Modi, the deployment of over 30,000 personnel from various agencies underscores the paramount importance given to security.The five-tier security cordon, meticulously devised, aims to create an impenetrable shield around the Prime Minister. The first tier will have SPG bodyguards armed with sophisticated weaponry, and followed in the second tier by the SPG commandos.The third tier will have elite Black Cat commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG) while the ATS of UP Police will be positioned in the fourth tier. The fifth and final layer involves personnel from paramilitary forces and civil police, responsible for securing the surroundings.The deployment of 35 SPG personnel, alongside the anticipation of an equivalent number of additional soldiers, speaks to the gravity of the security arrangements. Notably, 550 ATS commandos have been continuously stationed, showcasing their preparedness through a recent rehearsal from Udaya intersection to Nayaghat.The heightened surveillance along the highway, with police, traffic personnel, and paramilitary forces deployed at 200-meter intervals, ensures rigorous scrutiny for all entering the district.