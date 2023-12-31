Centre designates Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa ‘as terrorist’

New Delhi: India has designated one of the most wanted fugitive and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as a terrorist, according to news agencies.

Landa (34), a native of Harike, district Tarn Taran, Punjab and presently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada belongs to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which is listed as a terrorist organisation at serial number 1 of the First Schedule to the said Act, read the MHA notification.

Landa, backed by the cross border agency, was involved in the terror attack through shoulder mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali last year.

Landa has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the State of Punjab, India, And whereas, the said Landa has also been involved in various criminal cases related to raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in the State of Punjab and other parts of the Country, a notification of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reads.

The MHA notification also said that Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in the State of Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India. An open ended warrant has been issued against Landa and he is also a subject of Look Out Circular dated June 9, 2021. The Central Government believes that Lakhbir Singh Landa is involved in terrorism and the said Lakhbir Singh Landa is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act.