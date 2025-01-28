Centre deploys 7-member team of experts in Maha amid surge in GBS cases

New Delhi: The Central government sent a seven-member expert team to Maharashtra on Monday to support the state’s efforts in addressing rising cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), according to official sources.

Maharashtra recorded its first suspected GBS-related death in Solapur. The deceased had previously visited Pune, where health officials report over 100 cases of this neurological disorder. The current case count in Pune stands at 101, with 68 male and 33 female patients. Sixteen individuals are currently receiving ventilator support. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department are conducting surveillance operations in the Sinhgad Road area of Pune, where cases have been concentrated.

GBS manifests through symptoms including sudden numbness, muscle weakness, and loose motions. Medical professionals note that bacterial and viral infections can trigger GBS by compromising patient immunity.

Healthcare providers indicate that while GBS affects both children and young adults, it does not spread as an epidemic or pandemic. Most patients achieve full recovery with appropriate medical intervention.

The state health department established the RRT following the initial discovery of 24 suspected cases to investigate the increase in infections. The team continues to monitor the situation and implement necessary health measures.

The central expert team will work alongside state authorities to manage cases and strengthen the medical response to this rare immunological condition.