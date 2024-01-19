Centre declares half-day holiday on January 22

New Delhi: To mark the occasion of Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, all Central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India will close for half a day, until 2:30 pm.



This decision, outlined in an official notification by the Ministry of Personnel, aims to facilitate widespread participation in the celebrations and reflects the government’s commitment to cultural inclusivity. Officials hope the half-day closure allows employees to actively engage in the festivities and pay homage to Lord Ram.

The official announcement emphasises the government’s commitment to encouraging widespread participation in the festivities by mandating this nationwide half-day closure of government offices. Officials said the decision not only signifies a gesture towards cultural inclusivity but also aims to provide employees with the opportunity to actively engage in the celebrations and pay homage on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Delhi has issued an advisory urging all ministries or departments of the central government to promptly communicate this decision to all concerned offices and institutions. This proactive dissemination is intended to ensure widespread awareness and compliance with the specified closing hours on January 22.

Officials pointed out that this directive reflects the administration’s dedication to fostering cultural inclusivity and recognising the rich cultural diversity that defines India. As the nation prepares to unite in commemoration, the official statement underlines that the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha is poised to bring citizens together in joyous revelry, marking a moment of cultural significance that will be etched in the hearts of millions across the country. Citizens are being encouraged to plan their activities accordingly, taking into account the unique opportunity presented by this half-day closure to collectively participate in and cherish the cultural festivities surrounding the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, which is likely to begin at 12.20 p.m. and is strictly following a set of rules.

Rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony have already begun inside the complex and will go on until January 21. Sources said PM Modi is strictly following “Yam rules” for the rituals.

The 11-day code includes penance, purifying the mind and body with meditation, and a special “satvik” diet that bars onions, garlic, and several other items. Sources said the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water.

The Ram Lalla idol, a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years in black stone, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was carried to the temple on Wednesday night.

The consecration will have special guests and invitees numbering about 11,000, including invitees from abroad.

PM Modi on Thursday released a series of commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a book featuring stamps from around the world honoring the revered deity.

The 48-page accompanying book brings to light the global resonance of Lord Ram. It showcases stamps issued by more than 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and Cambodia, as well as by international organisations such as the United Nations.