Centre committed to increasing farmers’ income, says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Vellore (Tamil Nadu): The central government is committed to increasing agriculture production and enhancing farmers' income, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

He said that four low-production districts of Tamil Nadu viz. Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. Under this, 36 schemes of 11 central ministries were being integrated to deliver comprehensive benefits to farmers.

"We will work to increase production in these districts and make farmers prosperous," he said at the Chaupal programme at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra here on Saturday.

He interacted with farmers and officials of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and explained about the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana and the Pulses Mission.

"The farmers here are very hardworking and are doing excellent work for natural farming," he said lauding the ryots of Tamil Nadu.

He assured that concrete steps will be taken to address pest and disease issues affecting coconut crops. Efforts would be taken to mitigate the impact of price decline due to glut in mango production, and also to establish value-addition and processing units. All eligible farmers in Tamil Nadu will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure maximum outreach and benefit, he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, the minister said the state should work with the Centre to implement the schemes properly so that farmers could reap the full benefits.

Chouhan offered prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

He inaugurated 'Gurusthanam Pooja Hall' in Vellore and participated in Maha Chandi Havan for world peace.