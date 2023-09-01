Centre calls special session of Parl, keeps agenda under wrap

New Delhi: In a very surprising move, the government on Thursday announced calling a “special session” of Parliament from September 18 to 22. However, the government has not yet released its official agenda for the special session, which has come as a big surprise for all, including ministers, the ruling party members and Opposition leaders.



As per the official sources, the special session is being called to begin the process of shifting from the old to the new Parliament building as the special session is scheduled to commence from a day after the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The special session may begin in the old and end in the new Parliament building. However, the buzz is that the session may begin on the intervening night of September 17 and September 18.

While announcing the decision, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet that a special session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from September 18-22 having five sittings.

“Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he added.

Though the government has not yet released the official agenda for the special session, the sources have asserted that the agenda is likely to include Amrit Kaal celebrations and India as a ‘developed nation’. During the special session, the key decisions taken during the G20 summit would also be highlighted by the treasury benches. The government may also try to build the image of PM Modi after the success of Chandryaana-3.

It’s also been speculated that the government may introduce ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ during the special session. Besides, there is a strong buzz that the government may try to push the bill ensuring reservation for women in general elections.

The announcement has come as a special surprise to the Opposition parties, which alleged that the special session was organized in order to divert the attention from ongoing allegations against the government.

Leaders from Maharashtra have criticized the government move by pointing out that the dates clashed with India’s most important festival of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

“Tomorrow the ever-growing INDIA parties meet in Mumbai. How to counter? Announce a 5-day special session of Parliament when the Monsoon Session has just ended 3 weeks back. Regardless, the JPC demand will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on Twitter. Asking for rescheduling of the dates, NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “Whilst we all look forward towards meaningful discussions and dialogue, the dates coincide with Ganpati festival, a major festival in Maharashtra. Urging the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister to take the above into consideration.”

“This special session called during India’s most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is unfortunate and goes against Hindu sentiments. Surprised at the choice of dates!” said Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT).

In addition, the session will also take place after the Supreme Court was told by the government that it is open to the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the court’s hearing on multiple petitions challenging the government’s scrapping of Article 370 in J&K, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said that the decision on when to hold elections in the former state lay in the hands of central and state poll bodies.