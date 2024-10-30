Centre, Bengal unite in strategy to bolster border security amid militant infiltration concerns

Kolkata: The Bengal government and the Centre have formulated a robust joint action plan on national security, designed to strengthen defenses and thwart any militant infiltration attempts across the India-Bangladesh border in Bengal. This strategy is set to continue to evolve, fortifying the borders and safeguarding the nation.

A high-level meeting was recently held on the issue in a five-star hotel in Rajarhat where elaborate discussions took place between the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Bengal’s Chief Secretary (CS) Manoj Pant and state Home Secretary (HS) Nandini Chakraborty.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cleared her government’s stand through the state CS and HS, that there would be no “narrow politics” as far as the border issues are concerned. During the meeting that lasted for two hours both the Centre and the state exchanged ideas and intelligence inputs will be shared between the two governments.

Given the present situation in Bangladesh, the state government will implement whatever instructions the Centre issues for the sake of ensuring the national security aspects.

It is significant that ever since anarchy broke out in Bangladesh, the Bengal Chief Minister did not utter a word and left it to the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee had categorically said that Bengal would fully cooperate with the state as far as the national policy on foreign countries is concerned.

The Centre has an intelligence input that Pakistani militant groups in support of Jamat militants of Bangladesh hatched a conspiracy to infiltrate Indian territory through the India-Bangladesh border in Bengal with the purpose to destabilise and disturb Bengal’s political situation.

The Union Home Ministry is worried about such intelligence inputs.

Amid a changing political scenario in Bangladesh, the Pakistani militants find it conducive for them to use Bangladesh land for hatching a conspiracy. The possible infiltration attempts by the militant groups through the Bangladesh border were discussed at length during the meeting.

Vivek Kumar, additional chief secretary, the Land and Land Reforms department who was also present at the meeting, made a video presentation to elucidate the current scenario along the international border.

Nine districts in Bengal—Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, North 24-Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur—share borders with Bangladesh.

There was a requirement to complete fencing works along the 2,200 km Indo-Bangladesh in Bengal. The fencing works have been completed for 1,600 km out of the total 2,200. Fencing works are yet to be completed on 560 km. Out of 560, the state Cabinet has given clearance to procure 266 km of land.

The Centre has given funds for procuring 112 km. Out of these funds, 45 km of land has been procured by the state and also handed over to BSF. The Centre has not yet sent any proposal in connection with the remaining 150 km of land.

During the recent meeting, the Union Home Secretary praised the Bengal government for the work done.

It is yet to be seen what diplomatic approach the Centre takes as far as its Bangladesh policy is concerned, especially at a time when BNP-Jamat is on one side and Sheikh Hasina is in exile.

Muhammad Yunus is leading the interim government in Bangladesh and it is not sure when the election will take place there.

The Bengal government has received intelligence inputs that there were attempts by Jamat to fuel junior doctors’ agitation in Bengal. There were attempts by Jamat to divide Muslim communities in Bengal.