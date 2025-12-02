Centre asks mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications has directed all manufacturers and importers of mobile phones to ensure that its fraud prevention application Sanchar Saathi comes pre-installed on every new device meant for sale in India within 90 days. The mandate, issued through a notification dated November 28, will apply to all handsets produced domestically or brought into the country after the 90 day period.

The order states, “The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India.” Firms will also be required to make the application accessible to consumers at the time of first device setup. The instructions add that no manufacturer should restrict or disable the app or its core functionalities.

For handsets already manufactured and present in distribution channels, companies must enable installation through software updates. The Telecom Department has further asked all manufacturers and importers to furnish compliance reports within 120 days from the date of the directive. Officials say Sanchar Saathi allows users to verify the authenticity of International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers and report any suspected misuse. Reports of lost phones and fraudulent calls can also be filed through the platform.

The notice cites provisions under the Telecommunications Act 2023, under which tampering with telecom identifiers including the 15-digit IMEI number can lead to imprisonment extending up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both. Any failure to comply with the new requirements may attract action under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024 and other applicable laws. Most leading global smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi currently manufacture devices in India.

The latest directive follows a separate government instruction issued last week aimed at increasing monitoring of app-based communication services. Applications such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram will be required to remain continuously linked to the user’s active SIM connection. The directive states that within 90 days, any web version of such platforms must automatically log out users at least once every six hours, requiring reauthentication through QR code scanning. Service providers in this category have been told to submit compliance reports to the Department of Telecommunications within 120 days of the order being issued.