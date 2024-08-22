Centre accords Z plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday granted the highest level of armed VIP security cover, known as Z plus, to Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), according to official sources.



The Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide this enhanced security detail to the 83-year-old former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been assigned to carry out this security duty for Pawar.

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar. The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.

A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.