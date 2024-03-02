Central ministers Nisith, Shantanu, Bengal BJP chief among LS candidates in first list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a formidable entrance into the electoral arena, announcing its first list of 195 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections on Saturday evening. The carefully curated lineup includes prominent leaders strategically positioned across constituencies, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eyeing a third consecutive victory, will once again contest from Varanasi, showcasing the party’s confidence in his popularity and leadership. The move aims for a hattrick win in a stronghold where Modi has triumphed against notable opponents whereas Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the architect of BJP’s 2014 electoral success, returns to contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. With a strong presence in the party and proven electoral prowess, Shah remains a crucial asset as the BJP aims for a commanding victory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strategically chooses Lucknow as his battleground, emphasizing the party’s focus on key constituencies. Singh’s experience and leadership in defence matters are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the BJP’s election narrative.

Another Union Minister Smriti Irani, after her impressive victory against Rahul Gandhi in 2019, is entrusted with Amethi once again. Her role in challenging traditional strongholds reflects the BJP’s intent to consolidate gains in crucial constituencies.

Gearing up for a robust challenge against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) as it unveils its first list of candidates for 20 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, this strategic move by the BJP comes amidst an ongoing deadlock between the TMC and the Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the initial candidate list, the BJP has chosen to renominate several MPs, maintaining continuity in key constituencies. Repeated names include BJP state president Sukanta Mazumdar (Balurghat), Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), Subhas Sarkar (Bankura), Shantanu Thakur (Bongaon), Jagannath Sarkar (Ranaghat), Khagen Murmu (Maldah North), Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly), Saumitra Khan (Bishnupur), and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato (Purulia).

While retaining experienced candidates, the saffron party has also introduced fresh faces into the electoral landscape. Notably, Soumendu Adhikari, the younger brother of the leader of the opposition in the Bengal legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, joins the fray as he is fielded from Kanthi in East Midnapore, a constituency held by the Adhikari family patriarch Sisir since 2009. In the electoral battle for Asansol, the BJP introduced Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh as the contender against the incumbent TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Meanwhile, reacting to Pawan Singh’s nomination from Asansol, TMC leader Babul Suprio posted on X: “ Pawan Singh has time and again ridiculed, objectified Bengali women.

Dr. Anirban Ganguly will contest from the Jadavpur seat in Kolkata replacing Anupam Hazra.

This strategic candidate selection positions the BJP for a compelling electoral contest in West Bengal, setting the stage for a closely watched political showdown while reaffirming trust in several leaders in Uttar Pradesh by granting them tickets for the upcoming elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, a recent addition to the BJP, shifts his political allegiance to contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. His nomination signifies a significant political realignment, turning Guna into a closely watched constituency.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, despite not securing his erstwhile position, takes a national leap by contesting from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. Simultaneously, Kiren Rijiju, known for his roles in Earth Sciences and Law, sets his sights on Arunachal West whereas, another junior minister from Modi cabinet, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar steps into the Lok Sabha arena, contesting from Thiruvananthapuram in a high-stakes battle against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor. His entry into direct electoral politics adds intrigue to this crucial contest.

On the other hand, veteran actor-politician Hema Malini retains Mathura as her constituency, aiming for a hattrick of victories. Her enduring popularity and electoral success make her a consistent choice for the BJP in the region.

Another prominent leader Bhupender Yadav, a stalwart in confronting challenges for the BJP, embarked on his first Lok Sabha election from Alwar in Rajasthan. Recognized as a non-controversial figure, Yadav’s selection underscores the party’s emphasis on experienced and adept candidates.

The announcement also reveals strategic shifts, including Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s decision to contest from Porbandar in Gujarat after his earlier election from the Rajya Sabha. Controversial MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been omitted from the list, marking a significant move by the party.

The BJP’s candidate list emphasizes diversity and inclusion, featuring 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50, and 57 members from the OBC community. This strategic approach aims to resonate with a broader voter base and showcase the party’s commitment to representation.

At the same time, notable names are missing, signaling a strategic shift. In a surprising move, Alok Sharma has been nominated for the Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh, replacing sitting MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. Thakur gained prominence in the 2019 elections by defeating Congress heavyweight Digvijaya Singh.

Second, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been named as the candidate for the South Delhi constituency, displacing Ramesh Bhiduri. Replacing MP Parvesh Verma from West Delhi.

Importantly, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi is notably absent from the candidate list. Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan is omitted from the initial list for the Chandni Chowk constituency. Businessman Praveen Khandelwal has been chosen to carry the BJP’s banner in this key Delhi constituency.

However, Manoj Tiwari is retained in North-East Delhi and Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, making her electoral debut from New Delhi. The party’s strategic decisions in candidate selection underscore its focus on winning key constituencies. These exclusions and replacements suggest a strategic reevaluation by the BJP, introducing new faces and recalibrating its candidate lineup for the electoral battle ahead. As the political landscape evolves, the party’s choices are poised to be scrutinized for their potential impact on key constituencies.

Among them, former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, actress Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti are prominent figures receiving tickets again. Smriti Irani contested and won from Amethi in the 2019 elections, defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This time, she has been given the ticket from the same constituency. On the other hand, Hema Malini has been granted the Mathura ticket once again.

Bhojpuri cinema star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, who entered Lok Sabha after winning the Azamgarh by-election, has been given the ticket from the same constituency again. Azamgarh has traditionally been a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan is set to enter the fray once again from Gorakhpur. Ravi Kishan joined the BJP in 2017 and was given the ticket from Gorakhpur in the 2019 elections, where he defeated his rival with a significant margin of over three lakh votes.

The inclusion of prominent candidates in various constituencies indicates the party’s determination to make significant inroads in the state’s political arena. As the BJP’s first wave of candidates sets the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political landscape in India is poised for an intense and closely watched battle. The party’s ambition to secure a commanding victory reflects its confidence in leadership, strategic planning, and a diverse lineup that aims to resonate with voters across the country.

With the Election Commission expected to announce the poll schedule later this month, the BJP’s meticulously crafted candidate list positions the party for a formidable campaign. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are poised to be a defining moment in India’s political landscape, and the BJP’s candidate selection sets the stage for an intense battle for parliamentary supremacy