Central intelligence agencies identifies IPs in London, Germany behind hoax bomb threats to Indian flights

In the wake of a series of bomb threats aimed at Indian flights, central intelligence agencies have identified the origins of these threats as coming from IP addresses located in London and Germany. This revelation follows reports of over 20 domestic and international flights receiving similar threats throughout the week. On Monday alone, three international flights were reported to have bomb threats, with an additional ten incidents occurring on Tuesday. The threats continued, with at least six reported the following day. All of these alerts, received through various social media channels, were subsequently determined to be false after thorough security checks.

In response to the escalating situation, intelligence agencies sought assistance from the social media platform X to obtain the IP addresses linked to the posts. They also requested the deactivation of the accounts involved. Sources indicate that preliminary reports identified three separate handles responsible for the threats. Of these, two IP addresses were traced back to locations in London and Germany, with users employing virtual private networks (VPNs) to obscure their true locations. Details regarding the third handle are still pending. Following these developments, agencies have requested additional specific information from X and are awaiting a response. Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI Airport, noted that police have responded to seven bomb threat incidents this month alone. All have been confirmed as hoaxes, prompting legal action against those implicated to uphold safety and security at the airport.

In connection with a hoax bomb threat related to an Akasa Air flight, an FIR has been filed under multiple legal sections, including the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. Authorities have also suspended the accounts associated with the threats to prevent any further incidents. Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) are considering implementing stricter regulations to impose harsher penalties on those responsible for such threats, potentially including placement on a no-fly list for Indian carriers. The Centre is collaborating with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Law while also reviewing anti-hoax measures employed by other countries to enhance safety protocols.