Central govt forms eight new Cabinet Committees to enhance governance

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday announced the formation of eight new Cabinet Committees, designed to streamline governance and enhance policy implementation. These committees include the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Economic Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Political Affairs, Security, Investment and Growth, and Skill Employment and Livelihood.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Home Minister Amit Shah as a member. This committee is responsible for making key appointments to high-ranking positions such as the Comptroller and Auditor General, Lokpal, and Election Commissioners.

The Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, led by Home Minister Amit Shah, includes Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, will serve as a special invitee. The committee allocates government residential accommodations and formulates policies regarding the allotment, rent, and maintenance of these properties.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, comprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and others. This committee handles economic issues such as monitoring infrastructure projects and reviewing import-export policies, foreign direct investments, and industrial policies.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, includes Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, and others. This committee decides the government’s legislative agenda, allocates business to different ministers, and discusses strategies to counter the Opposition in Parliament.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs consists of 13 ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and others. This committee addresses political strategies and major policy decisions.

The Cabinet Committee on Security includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This committee deals with internal and external security issues, intelligence, and policy matters related to national defence. The Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, chaired by PM Modi, includes 12 ministers such as Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and others. It reviews investment and growth-related issues, monitors infrastructure projects and public-private partnerships, and examines measures to boost investment, industry, and economic growth. Special invitees include the MoS of the Ministry of Planning Inderjit Singh and the MoS of the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.

The Cabinet Committee on Skill Employment and Livelihood, also chaired by PM Modi, includes Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Mansukh Mandaviya. Jayant Chaudhary, MoS of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is a special invitee. The committee reviews issues related to employment generation and skill development, examines policies and programs aimed at enhancing livelihood opportunities, and oversees various skill development schemes.

These Cabinet Committees assist the Cabinet in introducing policies, strategies, and innovations, ensuring the overall management of governing bodies. They allow focused group discussions on critical issues, help make timely and well-informed decisions, and oversee crucial decisions regarding the empanelment and transfer of officers on Central deputation. The committees function based on conventions and traditions rather than legal provisions and are reconstituted after each General Election or change of government.

The establishment of these committees signifies the government’s effort to enhance efficiency and governance across various domains.