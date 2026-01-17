Central govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling website links

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday blocked access links to 242 illegal online betting and gambling websites, stepping up enforcement under the Online Gaming Act as the government intensifies action against platforms accused of driving addiction and financial distress, particularly among young users, official sources said.

According to officials, the fresh blocking order follows the government’s earlier move to ban real money gaming apps in August last year, signalling a wider crackdown on online betting and gambling ecosystems that continue to operate through mirror sites and alternative web domains.

“Government of India today (Friday) blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links,” a source said, adding that the cumulative enforcement effort has expanded sharply since the new legal framework came into force. “So far, over 7,800 illegal betting and gambling websites have been taken down, with a significant increase in enforcement actions after the passage of the Online Gaming Act,” the source added.

The latest action comes after President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in August last year, marking a legislative push to regulate online gaming while targeting money-based betting and gambling.

Officials said the law was framed to address a growing pattern of harm linked to predatory gaming platforms promising quick returns. In official communication, the government has described online money gaming as a trigger for addiction, financial ruin and social distress, citing cases where families lost savings and youth became addicted, with some reports linking financial distress to suicides.

The government also pointed to global concern over the issue. The World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a health condition in its International Classification of Diseases, describing it as loss of control over play and persistence despite negative consequences.

At the same time, officials said the Act seeks to support legitimate online gaming, including e-sports, and encourages safe social and educational games while separating them from illegal betting and gambling operations.