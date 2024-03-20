Center raises age concerns following IVF baby of Sidhu Moose Wala's elderly parents

Following the recent birth of a son to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents through In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), the government has raised concerns over the age limits associated with this reproductive technology. The child's arrival comes nearly two years after the tragic loss of their son, with the mother, Charan Kaur, at the age of 58, undergoing IVF to conceive.

Balkaur Singh, the father, has voiced frustrations over the local authorities' insistence on obtaining documentation for the newborn. In a public appeal, he urged for understanding and patience from both the government and the public, assuring cooperation and compliance with all legal requirements.

The birth has sparked a dialogue on the IVF guidelines, particularly the stipulations under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which currently sets the age bracket for IVF treatment at 21 to 50 years. The Union health ministry has since sought clarity from the Punjab state government regarding the circumstances surrounding Charan Kaur's treatment, highlighting the need for adherence to the regulatory framework.

The family, still mourning the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, finds solace in the new addition, with Balkaur Singh sharing the joyous news and a photo of the baby on social media, reaffirming the family's resilience and hope amidst their continued grief.