Census to be conducted soon, say sources

New Delhi: The government has initiated preparations for conducting the much-anticipated decadal census, but a decision on whether to include a column on caste remains unresolved, sources revealed on Sunday.



The decadal census, a crucial exercise that has been conducted every 10 years since 1881, plays a vital role in shaping policies and governance in India. However, the 2021 edition of the census, initially slated to begin on April 1, 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This postponement has created a backlog of data, leading to concerns about the accuracy and relevance of current figures.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official confirmed that the census will soon be underway, but stopped short of confirming whether the survey will include data on caste. “This is yet to be decided,” the source stated when asked about the inclusion of caste information, which has been a contentious issue in political circles.

Several political parties and activists have been pressing the government to conduct a caste-based census, arguing that it is essential for shaping policies related to social justice, welfare schemes, and reservation. However, in the absence of updated caste data, most policies continue to be based on the 2011 census, which is now considered outdated.

The upcoming census holds additional significance due to its link with the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act. Passed by Parliament last year, the Act mandates reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. However, this reservation will only come into effect after a delimitation exercise is conducted based on the first census figures recorded after the Act was passed.

The house listing phase of the census, as well as the National Population Register (NPR) exercise, was originally scheduled between April 1 and September 30, 2020, but was also delayed due to the pandemic. Government officials estimate that conducting the census, along with updating the NPR, will cost over Rs 12,000 crore.

Whenever it happens, the upcoming census will be the country’s first digital census, offering citizens the option to self-enumerate. This marks a significant shift from the traditional method of relying on government enumerators. Citizens opting for self-enumeration will need to provide their Aadhaar or mobile number.

The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner has prepared a comprehensive questionnaire covering 31 topics. These include household details such as ownership of assets like mobile phones, internet connections, and vehicles, along with questions on access to basic amenities like water, electricity, and sanitation. Citizens will also be asked about their main source of cooking fuel, materials used in house construction, and the number of people residing in each household.

While the government has made the NPR mandatory for those opting for self-enumeration, the self-enumeration portal is yet to be launched. The inclusion of a caste column remains a hot topic, with political parties and policymakers closely watching the government’s next move on this critical issue.With agency inputs