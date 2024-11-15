CCPA orders probe of Ola Electric over alleged whitewashing of service complaints

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has launched an investigation into complaints of alleged service and product issues involving Ola Electric, raising concerns about the company’s handling of consumer grievances. CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, has instructed the Director General (Investigation), who also oversees the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to look into the matter. The directive was issued on November 6, with a 15-day deadline for submitting the investigation report.

“The investigation was prompted by Ola Electric’s claim that it had resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received by CCPA. However, when we reached out to a sample of these complainants, they expressed dissatisfaction, stating that their grievances had been superficially addressed and closed,” Khare said.

The CCPA’s investigative unit will conduct a thorough probe and submit its findings within the specified timeframe, she added. This action follows over 10,000 complaints lodged through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), which led the regulator to issue a notice to Ola Electric on October 7. The notice cited alleged violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices. In its response on October 21, Ola Electric asserted that it had resolved the vast majority of the complaints.