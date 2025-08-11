CBSE clears open-book assessments for Class 9 from 2026-27

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that Open-Book Assessments (OBAs) will be introduced for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic year. The decision, endorsed by the board’s Governing Body on June 25, aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to promote competency-based learning and lessen reliance on rote memorisation.

According to CBSE officials, the OBAs will be part of the three pen-paper assessments held each term and will cover core subjects including Language, Mathematics, Science, and

Social Science. “The approach will encourage students to think critically and apply concepts in real-world scenarios,” a senior board official said.

The proposal was first examined by the CBSE curriculum committee in November 2023 and received formal approval later that year. A pilot run was conducted in select schools, testing Classes 9 and 10 in English, Mathematics, and Science, and Classes 11 and 12 in English, Mathematics, and Biology. The trial assessed student performance, time management, and feedback from teachers and parents.

Results from the pilot indicated that students scored between 12 per cent and 47 per cent, with many finding it challenging to use reference material effectively and grasp interdisciplinary concepts. Teachers, however, noted that the model could strengthen analytical and higher-order thinking skills over time.

To prepare schools, CBSE will issue a comprehensive framework, clear guidelines, and sample papers for the new format. Initially, implementation will be optional, giving institutions the flexibility to adapt.This initiative follows a similar experiment between 2014-15 and 2016-17, when CBSE introduced the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11, which was later withdrawn after receiving mixed feedback.

In contrast to traditional exams, open-book assessments allow students to refer to textbooks and approved resources during the test, focusing on conceptual understanding and practical application rather than memorisation.

with agency inputs