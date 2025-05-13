CBSE class 12 board result out: Pass percentage 88.39%, girls outperform boys

New Delhi: Girls outshined boys in CBSE class 12 board exams with over five percentage points, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Tuesday. This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent. A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks. Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment. A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.