CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 begin; students express nervousness, excitement on first day

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2026 commenced on Tuesday, with lakhs of students appearing across the country for the first papers. The examinations are being held in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. As the Board exams began, many students were seen arriving early at their respective centres, carrying admit cards and stationery, while several admitted to feeling anxious on the first day. Media reporters spoke to a few students appearing for the Class 10 examinations outside various exam centres in the national Capital. Sharing her emotions, one student said, “Today is the first paper for the Board exams. It’s Mathematics. I feel a mix of nervousness and excitement.” Another student said, “We studied properly. We tried our best to pass this exam with good marks. We are a little bit nervous.”

A third student said, “I’m just feeling very nervous because it’s the first paper. I’m giving a simple Class 10 Board paper, and I’m very happy because it’s my first time and it’s also very exciting.” Echoing similar feelings, another student said, “The preparation is complete, but I’m still feeling nervous.” According to official details, the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations begin today, with over 43 lakh students set to appear. Around 25 lakh students are registered for Class 10, while nearly 18.5 lakh candidates are appearing for the Class 12 examinations. The exams are being conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12. For Class 10 candidates, the first paper on Tuesday is Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard). Meanwhile, Class 12 students are appearing for subjects including Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies on the first day. The CBSE has advised students to reach their examination centres well in advance, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry to the examination centres will close sharp at 10 a.m. The Board reiterated that the exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and no student will be allowed inside after the reporting deadline. The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 Board exams will end on April 10. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.

Among the 25 lakh candidates registered for Class 10, approximately 14 lakh are boys and around 10.9 lakh are girls. In Class 12, nearly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are set to take the Board examinations this year. Ahead of the 2026 Board exams, the CBSE had also issued a strict directive to affiliated schools, asking them to ensure the timely distribution of admit cards and question papers without any lapses. In its latest communication, the Board instructed schools to download and distribute admit cards to students well before the examinations. Schools were also asked to verify all details printed on the admit cards and immediately rectify any discrepancies through the prescribed process. CBSE further clarified that students must carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all exam days. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card. In case a student fails to produce the document, the candidate may be marked 'Absent' in the concerned subject.