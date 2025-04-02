CBSE announces new syllabus, grading system for Classes 10, 12

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its revised syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic session, bringing several changes aimed at improving the learning experience for students in Classes 9 to 12.

A key update is the introduction of two board examination opportunities for Class 10 students in a single academic year. Under the new system, students can take the board exams in February and, if needed, attempt them again in April to improve their scores. “The idea is to reduce exam-related stress and provide students a chance to enhance their performance without waiting for a full academic year,” said a CBSE official. However, this policy remains in its draft stage and awaits final confirmation.

Meanwhile, Class 12 board examinations will continue with the existing format, scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026.

Another significant shift is the move to a 9-point grading system for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The updated grading scale will divide students into slots, with every 1/8th of the passing students being assigned a grade. A CBSE spokesperson explained that this approach offers “a more refined assessment of student performance” compared to the previous five-point scale.

For Class 10 students, passing requirements remain unchanged, with at least 33 per cent needed in each subject. However, if a student fails in a core subject such as Mathematics or Science but passes a skill-based or optional language subject, the passed subject can be used as a replacement for the failed one. “This will provide students with greater flexibility and reduce academic pressure,” noted an education expert.

CBSE is also increasing its focus on skill-based education. The Class 10 curriculum now includes subjects like Computer Applications (Code 165), Information Technology (Code 402), and Artificial Intelligence (Code 417). Additionally, students must opt for either English or Hindi as a compulsory language in Classes 9 and 10.

For Class 12, four new skill electives have been introduced: Land Transportation Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking and Innovation. “These additions align with industry trends and prepare students for real-world applications,” said a CBSE official.

In another major update, CBSE will allow the use of basic, non-programmable calculators in Class 12 Accountancy board exams from the 2025-26 session. “The decision acknowledges the complexity of financial calculations and aims to assist students in focusing on conceptual understanding rather than manual arithmetic errors,” stated a senior CBSE member.

Schools have also been directed to embrace new teaching methodologies to create a more engaging learning environment. The CBSE notification highlights a shift towards project-based learning, where students tackle real-life challenges rather than relying on rote memorisation. Inquiry-driven education will encourage students to ask questions and explore solutions independently. Tech-enabled learning will see greater integration of AI tools, digital platforms, and online resources. Collaborative lesson planning will enable teachers to refine their teaching strategies dynamically based on student needs.

CBSE’s approach to assessment is also undergoing a transformation. Instead of testing memory retention, examinations will now emphasise deeper comprehension and practical application. “We are moving towards competency-based evaluation that assesses critical thinking, analytical skills, and conceptual clarity,” a CBSE academic director mentioned. The updated syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 have been uploaded on CBSE’s academic website, and stakeholders—including students, parents, and educators—are encouraged to review them to stay informed about the curriculum changes.