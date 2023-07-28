CBI to probe Manipur video case, Centre may hold trials outside state

New Delhi: In a significant development, officials involved in the probe of the shocking Manipur incident have disclosed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the investigation. The case revolves around a distressing video capturing the naked parade of two Manipur women, which sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.



The government is also likely to move the Supreme Court on Friday for holding the trial outside Manipur.

According to reliable sources, the authorities have successfully retrieved the mobile phone used to record the appalling act. This crucial piece of evidence is expected to aid the investigators in piecing together the chain of events that led to the incident and identifying the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime.

The incident, which occurred on May 4, triggered massive public outcry, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to bring the culprits to justice swiftly. The transfer of the case to the CBI aims to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, as the agency is renowned for handling complex and sensitive cases.

Furthermore, in an attempt to mediate the situation and foster communal harmony, officials from the Home Ministry are actively engaging with leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. The primary focus is to facilitate dialogue and cooperation between the concerned parties, seeking a peaceful resolution that will promote understanding and unity.

While the incident has shaken the local populace and beyond, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice prevails for the victims. Authorities have urged the public to extend their full cooperation to the CBI during the investigation process, helping bring closure to the affected families and the wider community.