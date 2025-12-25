CBI to challenge Sengar bail in SC

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence and granting bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The agency said it has carefully examined the Division Bench order and will file a Special Leave Petition at the earliest.

According to the CBI, Sengar had earlier approached the Delhi High Court with an appeal against his conviction along with a bail plea. The investigating agency strongly opposed both applications, as did the victim’s family. The CBI submitted its replies within the stipulated time and argued against granting any relief to the convicted accused, citing the seriousness of the offence. The victim’s family also registered strong objections to the bail plea. Despite the opposition, the High Court suspended Sengar’s sentence and granted him bail. The decision prompted the CBI to move swiftly to challenge the order before the Supreme Court. The agency said it would pursue all available legal remedies to ensure justice for the victim and address the concerns raised by her family.

The Unnao rape case remains one of the most sensitive and high-profile criminal cases in the country, drawing nationwide attention due to the gravity of the crime and the circumstances surrounding it. The CBI reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the victim’s interests and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld. The agency confirmed that it will soon approach the Supreme Court seeking appropriate relief against the High Court’s order.



