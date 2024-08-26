CBI starts grilling ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, others in 'financial irregularities' case

Kolkata: CBI sleuths on Monday started grilling former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Sandip Ghosh and ex-medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashisth in connection with their ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the institute, an officer of the agency said. Ghosh, whose Beliaghata residence was searched by CBI officers on Sunday, appeared at the central agency's office in Salt Lake on Monday morning with files and documents, he added. Vashisth, whose house was also raided by the CBI officers, appeared before the central agency's detectives at Nizam Palace, the officer said, adding that a forensic medicine department professor was also called for questioning at the same office.

"After yesterday's search operations, we have several questions for them," the officer said. On Sunday, the CBI launched simultaneous search operations on the premises of Ghosh, Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities in the medical establishment, officials said. The anti-corruption unit of the CBI also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients. According to a complaint lodged by Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RGKMCH, Ghosh, during his tenure as the principal of the hospital, along with his associates, had issued tenders for the construction of food stalls, cafes, canteens, and urinals without the permission of the health department and the college council.

Initial probe revealed that three traders got these "illegal" tenders, the officer said. A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murder in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested. The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens. On the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.