CBI registers FIR in UGC-NET integrity breach case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown individuals under sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint received on Thursday from the Secretary of the Department of Education, Government of India.



The complaint raises serious concerns about the integrity of the UGC NET-2024 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. The allegations stem from inputs provided by the National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. These inputs suggest that the examination process may have been compromised, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a highly prestigious examination held biannually to determine eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and for awarding Junior Research Fellowships in Indian universities and colleges. Given its significance, the integrity of the exam is paramount

to ensuring that only the most qualified candidates are selected. The 2024 edition of the

exam was conducted in two shifts across various cities nationwide, involving thousands of candidates. The NTA, known for its rigorous and secure examination procedures, now faces scrutiny over potential vulnerabilities in the testing process.

The CBI has assured a thorough and expedited investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for any misconduct. The agency’s involvement underscores the gravity of the situation, reflecting the government’s commitment to maintaining the credibility of the educational assessment system. Previous instances of exam malpractices, including leakages and

cheating facilitated by technology, have led to heightened security measures in recent years. Despite these efforts, the current allegations highlight the ongoing challenges in safeguarding the examination process from sophisticated cyber threats.

The CBI’s probe will likely encompass a range of investigative techniques, including cyber forensics, to trace the source of the breach and uncover any collusion.