CBI records statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar in 'extortion' racket in Delhi prisons

New Delhi: The CBI has recorded the statement of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in connection with its preliminary enquiry into an alleged extortion racket running from the Tihar Jail and other prisons in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The agency took permission from a special court on August 30 to examine Chandrasekhar in the prison where he is lodged over various charges of extorting money, they said. The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to file a regular FIR.

Chandrasekhar had filed a complaint with the CBI director through his lawyer on March 11, 2022, alleging extortion and threat to life from the then Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel, the officials said. He had alleged that two senior prison officers, Goel and then AIG Mukesh Prasad, extorted Rs 12.5 crore from people close to him in various tranches between December 2019 and June 2022 in the name of providing protection and a comfortable stay, they said. Chandrasekhar alleged that he had revealed the extortion racket to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police but no action was taken as the then DG of Prison had served as a senior official in the EOW.