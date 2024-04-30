CBI probes alleged land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali

A CBI team on Tuesday visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and spoke to complainants and checked their documents in connection with its investigation into alleged land grabbing in the area, an official said. Accompanied by central forces, CBI officers spoke to those who have alleged land-grabbing by now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, he said.

"Our teams have been visiting Sandeshkhali and speaking to the villagers. Today, our officers spoke to villagers who had lodged complaints regarding land-grabbing and also checked their documents," the CBI officer told PTI. Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matters and submit a comprehensive report to it. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam.