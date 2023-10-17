CBI files chargesheet against six accused in Manipur viral video case

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six persons and issued a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) in connection with two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district in May which triggered a nationwide outrage after a video of the incident became viral two months later. The legal proceedings have been submitted before the Special Judge at the CBI Court in Guwahati, the officials said on Monday.



The CBI’s involvement in this case was initiated in response to a request from the Manipur Government and a subsequent notification from the Government of India which dates back to June 21, originating from NSK Police Station in District-Thoubal.

Allegations against the accused revolve around a disturbing incident that occurred on May 4, 2023, in Kangpokpi District, Manipur. Approximately 900-1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, allegedly entered the village, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. They vandalized and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, and subjected women to sexual assault. The incident also tragically resulted in the deaths of two family members of one of the victims.

The CBI’s thorough investigation has led to the conclusion that the accused were indeed involved in the aforementioned incident. The chargesheet has been filed by the orders of the Supreme Court and presented to the Special Judge at the CBI Court in Guwahati.

The CBI has stated that further investigations are ongoing, which include the identification of any other individuals involved in the offenses, as well as the exploration of various aspects of the case.

The CBI’s findings are based on their investigation and the evidence collected up to this point.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to gangrape, murder, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal conspiracy, the CBI said.

This development is a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Manipur viral video case, and further updates on the case are anticipated as the investigation progresses, the CBI official added.