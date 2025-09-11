CBI extradites wanted criminal Munawar Khan from Kuwait

New Delhi: An accused wanted in cases of cheating and forgery and facing an Interpol Red Notice was extradited from Kuwait on Thursday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with the Ministry of External Affairs and NCB-Kuwait, officials said. Escorted by a team of Kuwait police, Munawar Khan landed at the Hyderabad airport from where a unit of the CBI's Special Task branch in Chennai took him into custody, they said. "Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in case of forgery and cheating. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She said Khan was wanted by CBI in cases registered in Chennai on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. "Khan, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the Bank, the accused Munawar Khan left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender," she said. The agency got a Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on February 7, 2022. Khan was arrested by Kuwait authorities on the basis of the Interpol Red Notice and a decision was taken to extradite him to India. Over 130 fugitives have been brought back from abroad in last few years using Interpol channels.