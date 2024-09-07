‘CBI confirmed Sanjoy Roy, held by Kolkata Police, is the sole perpetrator’

Kolkata: The CBI has ruled out the possibility of gang rape and has identified, Sanjoy Roy, arrested by Kolkata Police within 24 hours of the RG Kar rape and murder, as the sole perpetrator.



Taking to their social media handle Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday stated that the CBI ‘confirmed that Roy was the sole perpetrator’.

The CBI made no further arrests during its investigation into the junior doctor’s death case, except for former RG Kar Medical College principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh in a “corruption case”.

TMC also criticised the CBI for its “callous attitude” in handling the RG Kar case and for missing the bail hearing of accused Sanjoy Roy after the Sealdah Court rebuked CBI as the lawyer appearing for the Central Agency arrived late in the court.

The party accused the CBI of deliberately sabotaging the judicial process and acting as a BJP ally instead of fulfilling its duty.

“We expected the CBI Investigating Officer and counsel to be present for Roy’s court appearance, but they were nowhere to be seen. This shows the CBI’s utter disinterest and deliberate sabotage,” TMC stated.

The party further argued that if Kolkata Police had been this negligent, the Opposition would have loudly condemned the state government for a cover-up. TMC questioned the silence of BJP, Left, and Modi’s allies, labelling it hypocritical and indifferent to justice for the victim.

TMC reiterated claims that BJP orchestrated conspiracies around the RG Kar probe, politicising the tragic incident that occurred on August 9, where a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and murdered.

“After 24 days of inaction, CBI Headquarters confirmed what Kolkata Police established in 24 hours – Sanjay Roy was the sole perpetrator in the RG Kar tragedy,” TMC stated.

It further said: “The conspiracy theories circulated by BJP and Godi media have been exposed. We now demand that the accused be put on trial without delay. Anything less is an insult to the victim’s memory!”

It may be noted that on Thursday, TMC had categorically demanded that the CBI provide an update on the RG Kar case investigation.

Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu called for a press conference to detail the investigation’s progress over the past 23 days and questioned the CBI’s continued silence.

Basu highlighted that while the CBI made no arrests in 23 days, Kolkata Police had arrested Sanjay Roy within 24 hours of the crime.

The ruling party in Bengal had repeatedly said that conspiracies were hatched by BJP centring around RG Kar probe and they also politicised such a ‘despicable’ incident that occurred in RG Kar on August 9 when a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was allegedly raped and murder.

He had also asked as to why the CBI was maintaining an “eternal silence in this case”.