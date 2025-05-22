CBI chargesheet against ex J&K gov Satya Pal Malik, 6 others in hydropower corruption case

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-crore civil works for Kiru hydropower project, officials said Thursday.

The agency has filed its chargesheet after three years of probe before a special court naming Malik and his two aides Virender Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana, they said.

The other persons named in the chargesheet included the then Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) managing director M S Babu, its directors Arun Kumar Mishra and M K Mittal, managing director of construction firm Patel Engineering Ltd Rupen Patel and private person Kanwaljeet Singh Duggal, the officials said.

In a message on 'X' on Thursday, Malik said he was admitted in the hospital and not in a condition to talk to anyone. The former governor said he was getting calls from many well-wishers which he was unable to take.

The CBI had conducted searches at the premises of Malik and others in connection with the case in February last year.

The case pertains to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project to a private company in 2019, the CBI had said after the registration of the FIR in 2022.

Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

He denied allegations of corruption against him after the agency conducted search operation last year.

Malik said his residence was raided by the CBI instead of investigating the people he had complained about and who were involved in corruption.

"They will not get anything except four-five kurtas and pyjamas. The dictator is trying to scare me by misusing government agencies. I am a farmer's son, I will neither be afraid nor bow down," he had posted online.

The central agency had filed the FIR against Navin Kumar Choudhary, the then chairman of the CVPPPL, and other officials including Babu, Mittal and Mishra, besides construction firm Patel Engineering.

“Though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tender through e-tendering with a reverse auction after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (according to the decision taken in the 48th board meeting) and the tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Limited,” the FIR has alleged.