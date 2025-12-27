CBI challenges suspension of Unnao rape convict’s life term in SC

NEW DELHI: A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Delhi High Court, which suspended the sentence and granted bail to the convicted accused in the Unnao rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

“CBI vs Kuldeep Singh Sengar” is an SLP filed by the prosecution on Friday against the order passed by the Delhi High Court on December 23, 2025. Through the order, the High Court suspended the life imprisonment awarded to the respondent and granted him bail pending the appeal’s disposal.

The bail application had been strongly opposed by the CBI as well as by members of the victim’s family, citing the gravity of the offence and the possibility of misuse of liberty. The CBI had submitted timely objections and written submissions before the High Court, challenging the suspension of the sentence. After examining the High Court’s judgment in detail, the agency decided to challenge the order before the Supreme Court at the earliest.

Although Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been granted bail in the rape case, he will continue to remain in judicial custody, as he is serving a 10-year prison sentence in another CBI case related to murder. The Unnao rape case pertains to the sexual assault of a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh. On the directions of the Supreme Court, the investigation was transferred to the CBI. Following an extensive probe, the agency filed charge sheets against the accused.

In December 2019, a Delhi court sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the rape case. He subsequently challenged the conviction before the Delhi High Court in January 2020 and filed a petition in March 2022 seeking suspension of sentence and bail.

While the appeal remains pending, the Delhi High Court, on December 23, 2025, stayed the sentence and granted bail to the accused, prompting the CBI to approach the Supreme Court by filing an SLP. The CBI reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of serious crimes and also clarified the procedure relating to the appointment of the CBI director.