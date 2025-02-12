CBI books former DG Coast Guard

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against former Director General of Coast Guard K Natrajan, alleging manipulation of Annual Confidential Report (ACR) dossiers of senior officers.

Following a reference from the Defence Ministry, the CBI began a preliminary enquiry in April 2023. After ten months of investigation, the agency discovered multiple instances of alterations in ACR dossiers and missing Non Initiation Certificates (NICs) for several officers. The FIR notes that submitted NICs were inconsistent with officers’ transfer and posting profiles, with some certificates being filed 3-4 years after the reporting period.

The investigation began when Coast Guard Inspector General Rakesh Pal submitted a representation to the defence secretary on June 7, 2021, claiming his ACRs and dossiers were deliberately downgraded to prevent his promotion to Additional Director General (ADG) in 2019.

In response, the ministry formed a fact-finding committee comprising Joint Secretary (Armed Forces) and Joint Secretary (BRO & Cer.) to review ACRs from 2014 onwards for officers eligible for ADG promotion since September 2019.

The CBI’s preliminary enquiry revealed that while two officers’ grades for 2014 and 2015 were enhanced, Rakesh Pal’s were lowered, resulting in his placement at third position and subsequent non-promotion during the September 2019 Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

According to the handover memo dated June 30, 2019, Director General Rajender Singh transferred all ACR and DPC files to K Natarajan, then DG, with no alterations or tampering noted at that time.