CBI arrests two more from Patna in NEET-UG leak case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made two more arrests in the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak case, bringing the total number of arrests to 11, officials announced on Tuesday. In a significant development, one of the arrested individuals is a candidate, marking the first time the CBI has apprehended an exam taker in connection with the alleged irregularities.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunny, a NEET-UG aspirant from Nalanda, and Ranjit Kumar, the father of another candidate from Gaya. Both were taken into custody in Patna, Bihar.

The CBI has so far arrested eight people in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case, one each in connection with alleged exam manipulation in Gujarat’s Latur and Godhra, and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, the officials said.

Earlier arrests included the principal and vice principal of Oasis school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, as well as two individuals accused of providing safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were discovered by Bihar Police. The agency has registered six FIRs in total. While the Bihar FIR focuses on paper leaks, cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are linked to candidate impersonation and cheating. Additionally, the CBI has initiated its own FIR, based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, for a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged irregularities.

NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a crucial examination for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in both government and private institutions. This year’s exam, held on May 5, took place at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 international locations, with over 23 lakh candidates participating.