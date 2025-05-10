MillenniumPost
CBI arrests Income Tax Commissioner, 4 others in Rs 70 lakh bribery case

BY MPost10 May 2025 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Commissioner Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad, Jeevan Lal Lavidiya and four others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 70 lakh, officials said Saturday. The CBI had received inputs about Lavidiya, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and seeking bribes following which an FIR was registered against him recently, they said.

Further, details are awaited.

