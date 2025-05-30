CBI arrests deputy director of ED in bribery case

MillenniumPost
Big Story

BY PTI30 May 2025 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate in Odisha, Chintan Raghuvanshi, in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Friday.

The agency had conducted a trap operation on Thursday on getting inputs that the officer was allegedly going to take the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman, they said.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, was allegedly caught during the operation and later arrested after questioning, they said.

