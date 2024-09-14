CBI arrests cyber criminal on FBI input; 57 gold bars, Rs 16 lakh seized during searches

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an alleged cyber criminal from Mumbai who had duped a US citizen of USD 4.5 lakh by posing as technical support, officials said on Saturday. In the action conducted under its ongoing crackdown on cyber criminals in Operation Chakra-3 in coordination with the USA's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the CBI dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset and bullion supported cyber crime network that has been targeting victims in foreign countries since 2022, they said. The International Operations Division (IOD) of the CBI arrested accused Vishnu Rathi in Mumbai and brought him to Delhi, where he was produced before a magistrate on Saturday.

The magistrate sent him to five days of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. "Custodial interrogation is to aid the investigation and is one of the effective modes of investigation into an alleged offence. Accordingly, for effective and fair investigation, custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary," the magistrate noted. During searches conducted in the last two days at seven locations, the CBI seized 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, cash amount of Rs 16 lakh, a mobile phone, laptop used to manage crypto currencies, details of lockers, and other incriminating documents from the premises of Rathi, they said. The agency found material showing that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes network was channelling proceeds of crime through virtual assets and bullion, they said. The CBI had registered the case on September 9 against Rathi and others on allegations that the accused conspired to target a US citizen by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victim's computer and bank account between June and August 2022. "It was also alleged that under the pretext of offering tech support services, they falsely informed the US based victim that her bank account had been compromised. Claiming that the funds were at risk, they, allegedly, manipulated the victim into transferring USD 453,953 to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The CBI is coordinating with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through Interpol for follow up on leads, he said. "Operation CHAKRA-III has been initiated by the CBI to combat and dismantle organised cyber enabled financial crime networks through a globally coordinated law enforcement response leveraging Interpol channels," the spokesperson said.