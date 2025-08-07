Cash row: SC dismisses Justice Varma's plea seeking invalidation of panel report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih said Justice Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence and his plea should not be entertained. The apex court held that in-house procedure and the judges committee appointed by the then CJI adhered to the stipulated procedure and sending of the report to the prime minister and President with recommendation for his removal was not unconstitutional. The top court had earlier told Justice Varma that his conduct did not inspire confidence and also defended the CJI's authority to act on any judicial misconduct, saying he cannot be merely a "post office but has certain duties to the nation.