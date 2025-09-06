Cardiovascular diseases account for 31% of all deaths in India: Report

New Delhi: Cardiovascular diseases remain the single largest cause of death in India, contributing to nearly 31 per cent of all fatalities, according to the latest Report on Causes of Death: 2021–2023 released by the Sample Registration Survey under the Registrar General of India.

The findings, published on Wednesday, reveal that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to dominate mortality patterns, accounting for 56.7 per cent of deaths nationwide. In comparison, communicable, maternal, perinatal, and nutritional conditions together were responsible for 23.4 per cent of deaths. During the pandemic-affected period of 2020–2022, these figures stood at 55.7 per cent and 24.0 per cent, respectively.

According to the report, cardiovascular conditions were the leading contributor, followed by respiratory infections (9.3 per cent), malignant and other neoplasms (6.4 per cent), and chronic respiratory diseases (5.7 per cent). Digestive ailments accounted for 5.3 per cent of deaths, while fever of unknown origin represented 4.9 per cent. Other notable causes included unintentional injuries excluding road accidents (3.7 per cent), diabetes mellitus (3.5 per cent), and genitourinary diseases (3.0 per cent).

Age-specific data showed sharp variations. “Cardiovascular disease is the predominant cause of death among those aged 30 years and above, whereas suicide is the most frequent cause among individuals between 15 and 29 years,” the report stated. Injuries overall contributed to 9.4 per cent of deaths, while ill-defined causes made up 10.5 per cent, largely among people aged 70 years or older. The document acknowledged limitations in data classification. “The possibility of misclassification of causes is not completely ruled out. However, despite this limitation, the study brings out findings which should definitely help in enriching understanding of the mortality situation and challenges thereof in the country,” it noted.

The report draws on direct sources and cross-classifies causes of death by age, sex, residence, and major geographical zones. It further analyses the ten leading causes of mortality and reviews deaths linked to special conditions, including malignancies, respiratory infections, and cardiovascular disorders.