CAQM revokes GRAP-1 curbs as Delhi’s air quality improves

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has revoked restrictions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a notable improvement in air quality.

The decision, announced in an official order on Monday, follows a review by the CAQM’s Sub-Committee on GRAP, which observed that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had significantly improved over the past few days. As per the latest data, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 156, categorising it as ‘Moderate.’ Meteorological factors such as increased wind speeds and favourable weather conditions have played a key role in this improvement, according to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The move comes after the Supreme Court’s directions, which mandated immediate implementation of Stage-III measures if AQI exceeded 350 and Stage-IV measures if it crossed 400. However, following a significant reduction in pollution levels, the court, in its February 17, 2025, order, allowed CAQM to implement the GRAP schedule as deemed appropriate.

CAQM had earlier revoked Stage-II restrictions across NCR on February 24, 2025, after a similar decline in pollution levels. With the latest decision, all actions under Stage-I, which apply to AQI between 201 and 300, have now been lifted. However, authorities have been directed to maintain vigilance and ensure that pollution levels do not revert to the ‘Poor’ category.

State governments and agencies in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been instructed to continue adhering to statutory directions issued by CAQM, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Special attention is being placed on dust mitigation in construction activities and road maintenance to sustain air quality improvements.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP will continue monitoring air quality trends and take further action as necessary to ensure sustained pollution control in the region.