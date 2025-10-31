CAQM bans entry of older commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1 to curb pollution

New Delhi: In a major step to control the worsening air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that all non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles below Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) standards will be prohibited from entering the city starting November 1, 2025.

The directive, issued under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), targets vehicular emissions, one of the largest contributors to Delhi’s winter pollution. According to the official notification shared by CAQM on X (formerly Twitter), the restriction will remain in force until further notice or until air quality improves significantly.

The ban applies to all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that meet only BS-III or older emission norms. However, Delhi-registered BS-IV and above vehicles will be allowed to operate within the city. Essential service vehicles, such as those carrying perishable food items, medical supplies, and fuel, are likely to be exempted, following previous pollution-control practices.

CAQM has instructed the Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department, and authorities of neighbouring NCR states to ensure strict enforcement of the order at all entry points to the capital. Violators will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The move comes as Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate, slipping towards the “severe” category with the onset of winter. Officials attribute the worsening pollution to a mix of crop residue burning in neighbouring states and high vehicular emissions.

The Commission has also urged Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement similar restrictions on older commercial fleets to ensure a unified regional effort to combat the NCR’s pollution crisis.