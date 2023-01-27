Capt Amarinder Singh may become new Governor of Maharashtra

Mumbai: According to some media reports, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh may become the new Governor of Maharashtra. It is noteworthy that the present Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had expressed his desire to step down from the post a few days ago. Koshyari’s tenure in the state since his appointment in September 2019 has been marred by controversies, leading to protests from the Opposition and demands for his ouster accusing him of disrespecting Maharashtra’s idols and distorting history. Amarinder Singh had left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party some time ago.