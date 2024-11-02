Canadian diplomat summoned following minister's allegations against Amit Shah

New Delhi: India has firmly dismissed allegations made by a Canadian minister that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered actions against Khalistani extremists in the country, labeling these assertions as "absurd and baseless." In response, India summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission on Thursday to address the matter.

During a recent session of Canada’s Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison claimed that Shah had initiated a campaign of violence, intimidation, and intelligence operations against Khalistani extremists. In a statement on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that a diplomatic note was presented to the Canadian representative, expressing strong objections to Morrison's remarks regarding the Union Home Minister.

Mr. Morrison indicated that he had confirmed Shah's involvement to The Washington Post, the outlet that originally reported these allegations. In light of this, the Ministry of External Affairs suggested that senior Canadian officials are intentionally leaking unsubstantiated claims to the media. Jaiswal cautioned that such actions could have "serious consequences" for India-Canada relations.

He further remarked that the disclosure about high-ranking Canadian officials engaging in the dissemination of unfounded allegations to international media as part of a deliberate strategy to tarnish India's image aligns with the Indian government's longstanding concerns regarding the current Canadian administration's agenda and conduct. The spokesperson reiterated that such reckless behavior would significantly impact bilateral relations between the two countries.