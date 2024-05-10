Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday said Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian citizens in the case of killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar but it has not provided any “specific” evidence or information in the matter yet.



“Up to this point, the Canadian authorities have not shared any specific or pertinent evidence or information,” stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, during his regular press briefing. He added: “It is apparent that the case is being judged prematurely.”

The three Indian nationals, reportedly in Canada on student visas, were charged by Canadian officials last week with Nijjar’s murder.

Jaiswal expressed concerns over the political motivations behind the incident, noting: “Separatists, extremists, and advocates of violence have too often found a haven in Canadian politics.” He also highlighted the threats and impediments faced by Indian diplomats in Canada, emphasising that known figures with criminal connections to India have been granted entry and residence in the country.

Discussions between India and Canada are ongoing, focusing on the activities of pro-Khalistan groups and the safety of Indian diplomats. Jaiswal mentioned that numerous extradition requests from India are still pending with Canadian authorities.

India Tuesday hit out at Canada for providing “safe haven” and political space to criminal and “secessionist” elements, in a sharp reaction to pro-Khalistan elements displaying an effigy of the Indian prime minister in an offensive manner at a parade in Ontario’s Malton area.

India also accused Canada of allowing “celebration and glorification” of violence and expressed concerns over the security of Indian diplomats in that country and that it expects Ottawa to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear.

India’s strong reaction came two days after the ‘Nagar Kirtan’ parade in Malton displayed a “float” that contained an effigy of the Indian prime minister reportedly within a cage.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

Last week, Canadian authorities arrested Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28).

Days after Trudeau’s allegations in September last, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its “core issue” with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.

