Canada challenges US tariffs at WTO

Ottawa: Canada has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, escalating trade tensions between the two nations. Canadian WTO ambassador Nadia Theodore announced the move on LinkedIn, calling the US tariffs “unjustified.”

Trump, who initially paused a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports after returning to office, reinstated it Tuesday, citing insufficient progress on border issues. Canada retaliated, prompting further US threats. Meanwhile, Trump also raised tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, deepening global trade frictions. US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at potential negotiations with Canada and Mexico.