Canada-based man arrested for fatal SUV hit on Fauja Singh

Chandigarh: A Canada-based man, who allegedly hit world’s oldest marathoner Fauja Singh fatally while driving an SUV, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, with officials saying the accused had returned home in Punjab just three weeks ago.

Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harvinder Singh told a press conference that Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26) was arrested on Tuesday night, and his vehicle has also been seized.

Police took the case as a challenge and solved it within 30 hours, he said.

Later in the day, Dhillon was produced before a Jalandhar court, which remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks.



