MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in Winnipeg
Big Story

Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in Winnipeg

BY MPost21 Sep 2023 10:30 AM GMT
Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in Winnipeg
X

Gangster Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified persons, sources said on Thursday.

"It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry," a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, in the state took place on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said.

Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab's Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X