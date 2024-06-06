Can BJP hold the fort? NDA allies demand center stage

New Delhi: Following the Lok Sabha election results that left BJP without a clear majority, negotiations for key positions within the NDA are intensifying. The BJP, however, is resistant to ceding control of major ministries, according to insiders. As the largest party, yet falling short of the majority, the BJP and its allies are under pressure to finalize agreements before the anticipated swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi's third government this weekend.

Critical support for the BJP comes from four allies: N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, with 16 seats, Nitish Kumar's JDU (12), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena (7), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5).

Both N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, seasoned coalition leaders, are reportedly seeking significant positions at the Centre in return for their backing.

The TDP is pushing for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha role, while JDU is contemplating a demand for a Common Minimum Programme, potentially overseen by Nitish Kumar through a coordination committee.

However, sources indicate the BJP is unwilling to relinquish the Speaker's post, likely offering the TDP a Deputy Speaker position instead. The JDU already holds the Deputy Chairman role in the Rajya Sabha.

This government formation is markedly different from the BJP's previous terms in 2014 and 2019 when it had an outright majority and could afford only symbolic representation to allies. Now, ministerial positions may be allocated more proportionately based on seats won by each ally.

The BJP is particularly protective of four critical ministries under the Cabinet Committee on Security—defence, finance, home affairs, and external affairs—and is reluctant to include allies in these areas.

Additionally, the BJP intends to retain control over portfolios crucial to its infrastructure initiatives and welfare programs, particularly those impacting the poor, women, youth, and farmers, as promised by Prime Minister Modi. The road transport and highways sector, significantly improved under Nitin Gadkari's leadership, is one such example where the BJP seeks to maintain momentum.

The Railways ministry is another point of contention. Despite JDU's interest, given Nitish Kumar's past tenure in this role, the BJP is wary of disrupting ongoing reforms.

Previously, allies were assigned lower-profile portfolios such as food processing and heavy industries. This time, however, the BJP might need to meet some of its allies' demands due to its lack of a solo majority.

JDU may be assigned portfolios like panchayati raj and rural development, while TDP might receive civil aviation and steel. The BJP is also considering placing allies' MPs in Minister of State roles within high-profile ministries such as Finance and Defence.

Additional portfolios that the BJP could offer include tourism, skill development, science and technology, and earth sciences.