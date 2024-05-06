Campaigning ends for 3rd phase of LS elections across 11 states

Ahmedabad/ Bengaluru: The intense campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections’ third phase concluded on Sunday, marking the end of a heated contest between the NDA, led by the BJP, and the INDIA bloc. The campaign was characterised by intense debates over reservations and allegations of sexual misconduct against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. The phase encompasses 92 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.



The BJP, which secured a dominant victory in these constituencies in 2019, including complete sweeps in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, is looking to replicate its success in the upcoming polls on May 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the BJP’s campaign, challenging the Congress to affirm in writing their commitment to not allocate quotas meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to Muslims.

In response, the Congress and its allies accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the Constitution and eliminate reservations. The Congress, which has vowed to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservations, pressed the BJP to clarify their position on the matter.

Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, concentrated their efforts on social justice, unemployment, perceived injustices to farmers, and alleged preferential treatment towards certain businessmen. BJP leaders criticised the Congress for its stance on wealth redistribution and inheritance tax, accusing it of engaging in politics of appeasement. Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed the Congress’s pledge to conduct a caste census and economic survey if elected.

The election sees over 1,300 candidates vying for seats, with approximately 120 women among them. Prominent figures include Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Pralhad Joshi, and SP Singh Baghel.

Former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, are also contesting, alongside former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Badruddin Ajmal. Their electoral fate will be determined on May 7.

Members of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family are competing in Uttar Pradesh, with Prime Minister Modi criticising the dynastic politics of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress during his rallies. He emphasised his and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to the nation’s future, noting their lack of children as a testament to their dedication.

With the BJP bagging Surat unopposed, 25 seats in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat will go to polls on May 7, besides 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa.

The Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) will also go to polls in the third phase while the election in the Anatnag-Rajouri seat has been put off to the sixth phase due to logistic reasons.

The Congress has highlighted the sexual harassment allegations against Prajwal Revanna, with BJP leaders questioning the Congress-led Karnataka government’s delayed response. Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, was the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate for the Hassan seat. His father, H D Revanna, was recently arrested following a court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in a case linked to the allegations against Prajwal.

The BJP has also criticised the Congress for failing to address anti-national activities, incidents of ‘Love Jihad,’ and politics of appeasement, citing recent violent events as examples.

In Maharashtra’s Baramati, a notable contest is underway between Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. In Gujarat, Mukesh Dalal of the BJP has won the Surat seat unopposed after the disqualification of the Congress candidate.

The last day of campaigning saw BJP leaders participating in motorcycle rallies, while the Aam Aadmi Party held rallies led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a roadshow by Sunita Kejriwal in Bharuch.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed numerous roadshows and rallies across its 10 constituencies, with the Yadav family playing a significant role in this phase.

BJP leaders have accused the Congress and SP of avoiding the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, while the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav campaigned vigorously against the BJP on various issues. The BJP aims for a decisive victory in Madhya Pradesh’s 29 Lok Sabha seats, with Prime Minister Modi and other NDA leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, actively campaigning.

The Opposition, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(M) leaders, focused their efforts despite adverse weather conditions in Assam.

The BJP’s campaign highlighted development initiatives, while the Opposition raised concerns over citizenship, connectivity, and unemployment. Voting is set to take place on May 7, with the outcomes poised to shape the political landscape.